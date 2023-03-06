Digital Economy Ties, A New Chapter in Smart City — ASEAN Media’s View on Digital China Media Tour in Shenzhen

BEIJING, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Chinadaily.com.cn: At present, the digital economy and smart cities have become important engines for economic recovery and sustainable development. On Feb 20, the ASEAN Media’s View on Digital China Media Tour titled Digital Economy Ties, A New Chapter in Smart City was launched in Shenzhen. The delegation embarked on a four-day trip in Shenzhen, witnessing first-hand the achievements of Shenzhen in the development of the digital economy and the construction of the smart city as the core engine city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the pilot demonstration zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

In recent years, the digital economy and smart cities have become key cooperation areas between China and ASEAN, and bilateral achievements are constantly emerging. Shenzhen and ASEAN countries have carried out a large number of agreements in the digital economy and smart city construction, promoting cross-border e-commerce and bilateral trade development.

During the four-day tour, the media delegation visited companies and institutions with core competitiveness in the digital economy, including the WeBank, Shenzhen Shenchuangjian Holdings Group, the Guangdong Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy (Shenzhen) and the Urban Planning Exhibition Hall in Guangming district, the Belt and Road Research Institute (Shenzhen) for International Cooperation and Development, Shenzhen International Cultural Industry Fair Co, Ltd, Huawei, Meituan, and Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The media delegation gained an in-depth understanding of their innovative exploration in the digital economy and the results in fueling smart city construction.

In December, a seminar on Digital Economy Ties, A New Chapter in Smart City — ASEAN Media’s View on Digital China Media Tour 2022 was successfully held online. Scholars and media representatives from China and ASEAN countries shared their experiences, explained their research results, and discussed how to further deepen China-ASEAN digital economy exchanges and cooperation from different perspectives and how to better promote the construction of China-ASEAN Free Trade Area Version 3.0.