Digital-empowered China International Famous Alcoholic Drinks Exposition 2021 kicks off

YIBIN, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The following release is issued by China News Service Sichuan Branch:

On December 17th, China International Famous Alcoholic Drinks Exposition 2021 kicked off in Yibin, a city in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Themed “Yibin, the capital of strong spirits, captivates the world with its fragrance”, the expo was hosted by China Alcoholic Drinks Association and co-organized by Yibin Municipal People’s Government and Wuliangye Group.

By adopting the latest techniques and approaches in terms of international expansion, management, branding and production, the Expo has rolled out a combination online/offline model with the goal of fully realizing digital empowerment and facilitating the global industry’s embrace of technology and digitization, while jointly building a China International Famous Alcoholic Drinks Exposition for the present and future.

Building a digital-empowered, future-proof China International Famous Alcoholic Drinks Exposition through a combination online/offline model

The alcoholic beverages on exhibit this year hailed from six major liquor producing areas including Zunyi and Luzhou, with displays from famous Chinese liquor producers Moutai and Wuliangye, and international aperitif makers Pernod Ricard and Remy Martin, among other leading brands.

Activities at the expo included the opening ceremony, products exhibition, a press conference to announce the results of the Archaeological Wuliangye project and the Wuliangye 12.18 Super Fan Festival, among other meaningful and inspiring events.

From December 10 to 20, the 12.18 Online International Famous Alcoholic Shopping Festival was featured on the JD.com, Tmall and Taobao shopping platforms, with the goal of creating a memorable event that will stimulate market development in the post-epidemic era. Wuliangye Group, Sichuan Liquor & Tea Group, and other well-known alcoholic beverage makers as well as Yibin’s local vintners and related ingredient producers on the industry chain all participated in the festival.

More than 4,000 years of liquor-making history that led to the creation of the world’s main producing area of quality aroma spirits

Song Shuyu, secretary-general of China Alcoholic Drinks Association, said that the expo held in Yibin has received wide recognition from all segments of society and become an important platform for international exchanges in the world of alcoholic beverages.

Yibin, with a history of more than 4,000 years in liquor making, is known as the “First City along the Yangtze River, China’s Liquor Capital”. It has been cited by UNESCO and FAO as the most suitable area along its latitude for the production of high-quality pure distilled liquor.

A spokesperson for the city of Yibin explained, Yibin plans to leverage the expo platform and existing policies that support the development of the nearest two large cities, Chengdu and Chongqing, with the intent of promoting the development and growth of the alcoholic beverage sector, expanding internationally, and working with industry players worldwide to build a win-win industry chain.