Digital property disrupter OpenLot.com.au to present Australia’s first major housing and land expo

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — “At the beginning of 2022, we observed that buyers in the market had great challenges finding land and accessing relevant information throughout their house and land buying journey,” says Founder and CEO of OpenLot.com.au, Qi Chen.

This gave birth to House + Land Expo.

By bringing together developers, builders, and other service providers under one roof, the House + Land Expo aims to give home buyers essential house and land information, which Chen believes helps buyers get into their homes faster.

Powered by OpenLot.com.au, a dedicated one-stop-shop platform that connects buyers to off-the-plan estates and townhomes across Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, and South Australia, House + Land Expo 2022 is the first of its kind focusing on providing land availability and housing solutions. Home buyers will have the opportunity to meet with over 50 developers, home builders, and other service providers, and access over 70 housing development projects – all in one place, over one weekend. And it’s completely free to attend.

OpenLot.com.au’s recent survey of over 60,000 platform users suggests that home buyers spend an average of 6 months finding the right house and land packages. The entire process could then take up to another 2 years, from signing the contract to settlement. But this process is taking longer as the market changes, especially under current circumstances with the RBA lifting interest rates to combat inflation.

UDIA Victoria Chief Executive Matthew Kandelaars acknowledged there are issues with house and land availability, but that an investment in a new home brought significant long-term benefits: “The industry has been under enormous pressure to deliver given the challenges of the past two years and capacity constraints right throughout the development process. That said, now is a great time to purchase as the heat is coming out of the market and the desire for a place to call our own has never been greater.”

Mr. Kandelaars will deliver the opening keynote speech on 15 October at House + Land Expo 2022. Joining Kandelaars are Ray White’s Chief Economist Nerida Conisbee and Social Scientist Nigel Dalton, ex-Chief Inventor at REA Group.

Major house and land developers and home builders have come on board for House + Land Expo 2022, including the Dennis Family Corporation, Porter Davis Homes, Satterley Property Group, Moremac Property Group, Latitude Real Estate, and GJ Gardner Homes. The exhibitors have already committed to showcasing over 70 development projects and numerous new home designs at the expo, with some exclusive properties to be presented in the form of land releases via a ballot system and live auctions.

Further information about the exhibitors and program is available at www.houselandexpo.com.au

House + Land Expo 2022

9:00am – 4:00pm, Saturday, 15 October 2022

9:00am – 3:00pm, Sunday, 16 October 2022

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre