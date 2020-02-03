DIIV Announces 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 4, 2020
New York rockers DIIV are finally putting an end to their absence from Australian stages, having announced a nationwide tour set to take place later this year.
Having not played shows since 2016 when they were here for St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival in support of Is This The Are, this 2020 tour will be in support of their most recent album, 2019’s Deceiver.
This tour will hit five dates across the country, kicking off in Perth in late April. Then, the band will take on shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Hobart, before wrapping things up in Melbourne.
Check out all dates, venues and ticketing info below.
DIIV 2020 Australian Tour
Tickets on sale now
Wednesday, 22nd April
Rosemount Hotel, Perth
Tickets: Mistletone
Friday, 24th April
Manning Bar, Sydney
Tickets: Mistletone
Saturday, 25th April
The Zoo, Brisbane
Tickets: Mistletone
Sunday, 26th April
Altar, Hobart
Tickets: Mistletone
Tuesday, 28th April
The Croxton, Melbourne
Tickets: Mistletone