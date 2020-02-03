DIIV Announces 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 4, 2020

New York rockers DIIV are finally putting an end to their absence from Australian stages, having announced a nationwide tour set to take place later this year.

Having not played shows since 2016 when they were here for St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival in support of Is This The Are, this 2020 tour will be in support of their most recent album, 2019’s Deceiver.

This tour will hit five dates across the country, kicking off in Perth in late April. Then, the band will take on shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Hobart, before wrapping things up in Melbourne.

Check out all dates, venues and ticketing info below.

DIIV 2020 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale now

Wednesday, 22nd April

Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Tickets: Mistletone

Friday, 24th April

Manning Bar, Sydney

Tickets: Mistletone

Saturday, 25th April

The Zoo, Brisbane

Tickets: Mistletone

Sunday, 26th April

Altar, Hobart

Tickets: Mistletone

Tuesday, 28th April

The Croxton, Melbourne

Tickets: Mistletone