DILG: 30 mayors will have to explain slow distribution of cash aid

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday bared it will issue a show-cause order to at least 30 mayors nationwide due to their slow distribution of the government’s emergency cash subsidy.

“Pagpapaliwanagin po natin ang mga mayor kung bakit hindi nila nilabas o na-distribute ang Social Amelioration Program (SAP) bago magkaroon ng deadline na May 10,” DILG spokesperson Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in a televised press briefing.

(We will tell these mayors to explain why the Social Amelioration Program wasn’t released and distributed on time just before the May 10 deadline.)

Under the SAP, 18 million poor families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will be given a monthly cash aid of P5,000 to 8,000 for two months under a P200-billion budget.

Around 89 percent of the beneficiaries were able to receive the first tranche of the subsidy on or before the deadline, government data showed.

