DILG chief Abalos denies reported appointment of NCRPO chief, PNP revamp

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. on Tuesday denied reports of reassignment in the Philippine National Police, including the appointment of a new National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief.

According to Abalos, reassigning eight PNP top brass is just a recommendation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it should be approved by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) for confirmation before the list gets transmitted to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Linawin lang natin na may prosesong kailangang sundin. Ang listahan ng mga napiling opisyal ay isusumite sa Napolcom para sa kumpirmasyon. Kung makumpirma ng Napolcom, mapupunta yung listahan sa Pangulo para sa kanyang pag-apruba,” Abalos, also the Napolcom chairman, said in a statement.

FEATURED STORIES

(Let us clarify that we need to follow a process. The list of the said officials should be submitted to Napolcom for confirmation. Once Napolcom confirms, the list will be forwarded to the president for verification.)

Abalos pointed out that Sec. 6 (3) (f) of Napolcom Memorandum Circular No. 2019-001 provides that “the assignment/designation of the [concerned positions] shall be submitted to the Commission for confirmation prior to the submission of the same to the President for approval.”

“Civilian control over the police is a hallowed principle of our fundamental law,” Abalos stressed. “Rest assured that the Napolcom will carry out its duty to oversee and enhance the administration of the PNP.”

Some media outlets reported that the PNP had assigned several generals to various key positions in the PNP leadership, including the heads of the NCRPO, the Directorate for Intelligence, the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management, and the Directorate for Logistics.

It was also reported that Police Brigadier General Jose Melencio Corpus Nartatez Jr. is the new NCRPO chief.

Before Abalos’ clarification, the PNP was supposed to hold a joint turnover and assumption of office ceremony for the said officials in the PNP multipurpose center in Camp Crame. It was later canceled.

RELATED STORY:

New NCRPO chief Okubo vows trustworthy, professional police force

JPV/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>