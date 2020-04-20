DILG: Don’t use disinfectants directly on people

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año urged on Monday local government units to stop the use of disinfection tents, misting chambers or sanitation booths on persons without personal protective equipment (PPE). Año said the use of chemical disinfectants directly on people to eliminate the new coronavirus disease contagion could cause more harm than good, citing World Health Organization and Department of Health advisories. He pointed out that chemical disinfectants can only be used on inanimate objects such as cars, rooms and buildings. They may also be used on persons in full PPE. —Jeanette I. Andrade

