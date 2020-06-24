DILG files raps vs Olongapo mayor for quarantine violations

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) filed a complaint against Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino, Jr. for violations of the quarantine protocols on holding mass gatherings and allowing motorcycle backriding.

According to DILG spokesman and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, the complaint was filed before the Office of the Ombudsman against Paulino.

“We are dismayed because as the local chief executive of Olongapo, he should be the first to follow the guidelines issued by the national government,” Malaya said in a statement.

Paulino issued local policies that violated national enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) protocols that were enforced by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID), Malaya said.

Upon the directive of Secretary Eduardo Año, the mayor was officially charged for the various violations on the quarantine rules of the national government.

Malaya said that the DILG first issued a show cause order last April against Mayor Paulino for organizing a mass gathering in the distribution of Social Amelioration Cards in the first tranche of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

“In that instance, we already admonished him and warned him to fully comply with IATF regulations, otherwise we may be compelled to charge him,” Malaya said in a statement.

Despite the warning, Paulino again violated IATF regulations when he issued EO No. 54, series of 2020 on May 21 allowing backriding or “angkas” in his LGU.

Moreover, the DILG filed a complaint against Paulino for gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, violation of Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan Act, violation of RA 11332, and open disobedience under Article 231 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC).