DILG filing raps vs organizers of Cebu City barangay fiesta

Armed policemen man a checkpoint along a road in Cebu City, central Philippines on June 24, 2020, after the government tightened its enhanced community quarantine restrictions amidst rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the city. (Photo by Alex Badayos / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will file cases against the organizers of the fiesta activities that took place in Cebu City, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said Monday.

“There was a fiesta celebration the other day in Basak San Nicolas so we are going to file cases against the organizers for violating quarantine protocols,” Año said in an interview on ANC.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people reportedly gathered in Sitio Alumnos, Barangay Basak San Nicolas for a religious procession and fiesta.

“The barangay captain and the police officers supervising that particular area, meaning the head of  the police community center that has jurisdiction over the barangay will be made to explain also,” Año said.

Police authorities said they have already launched an investigation to find out who authorized the festivities.

In a statement, barangay officials said they did not authorize any public activity.

Cebu City is under the strictest lockdown measure or enhanced community quarantine until June 30.

The city has recorded at least 4,900 COVID-19 cases.

There are over 35,000 COVID-19 cases so far nationwide, with 1,244 deaths  and 9,686 recoveries

