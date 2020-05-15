DILG: Gov’t still evaluating extension of ECQ in some Central Luzon areas on May 16

MANILA, Philippines — The government on Friday said it is still evaluating the petition of some local government units in Central Luzon to return to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) after May 15.

“May nagviral na impormasyon na may lugar daw sa Region III na babalik daw sa ECQ. Gusto ko lang linawin na ‘yung nagviral na yun is a resolution of a regional IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) requesting or appealing to the national IATF na yung ilang lugar sa Central Luzon ay ibalik sa ECQ,” Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya announced over radio station dzBB.

(There is a piece of viral information that some areas in Region III will return to ECQ. I want to clarify that the viral information is a resolution of a regional IATF requesting or appealing the national IATF that some areas in Central Luzon will return to ECQ.)

Malaya said they have yet to approve the petition that was submitted by local government units from Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Bulacan.

“Hindi pa po approved yun yung nakitang resolution na kumakalat is a request an appeal or petition of following areas sa Central Luzon like Nueva Ecija, Pampanga at Bulacan. Nagrerequest sila na bumalik sa ECQ,” Malaya said.

(That resolution is not yet approved. It is an appeal or petition from areas in Central Luzon like Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Bulacan. They are requesting for a return to ECQ.)

To recall, the government had decided to place Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, and Caraga under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting May 16, Saturday, after they were classified as moderate-risk areas for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Under the less strict GCQ, more businesses will be allowed to operate except those involved with entertainment and leisure activities.

