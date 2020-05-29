DILG identifies 3.8M families that will get cash aid

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has the names of 3.8 million poor families that will be part of the 5 million additional beneficiaries receiving cash aid from the government.
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said they would prioritize these additional beneficiaries in the P100-billion second tranche of the social amelioration program.
“We are just completing the 5 million additional names [of beneficiaries]. So far, we have received 3,818,608 names and these are the priority,” Año said. —Julie M. Aurelio
