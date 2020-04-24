DILG: LGUs must seek approval from national govt before imposing ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Local government officials can no longer impose an enhanced community quarantine in their respective areas without the approval of the national government, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Friday.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said the imposition of strict quarantine measures must be approved by the Interagency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Ngayon po, hindi na po pwede mag-unilateral declaration ang isang local chief executive na ilagay niya ang isang probinsya sa ECQ. Ito ay kailangang aprubado ng IATF,” Año said in an online Palace briefing.

(Now, a local chief executive can no longer make a unilateral decision to place a province under ECQ. This needs to be approved by the IATF.)

Año said the local government that will impose such measures without approval from the national government will not receive support for its social amelioration program.

“At pati sa pagbigay ng suporta sa SAP ay hindi siya makakatanggap kung ito naman ay hindi sanction o na-allow ng national government,” he said.

(The local government will also not receive support through SAP since it was not sanctioned or allowed by the national government.)

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the ECQ in Metro Manila and in other high-risk areas nationwide until May 15.

Provinces that are low-risk from the coronavirus were placed under a general community quarantine.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 is so far at 6,981, most of which were recorded in Metro Manila.

Of the number, a total of 462 patients have died while 722 patients have recovered.

