DILG: Most 911 calls in 2019 were prank calls

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) lamented on Wednesday that prank or nonemergency calls dominated the 18.483 million emergency 911 calls it received last year.
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año urged people to exercise discipline in making 911 calls by making sure the calls are only for real emergencies.
Of the total 911 calls, Año said only 37,440 were legitimate emergencies while 2.54 million were hoax or prank calls; 9.716 million were incomplete, and 16,763 non-emergency calls.
—Jeannette I. Andrade
