DILG on cash aid ‘irregularities’: 155 barangay officials under investigation

MANILA, Philippines – One hundred fifty five barangay officials are under investigation for alleged anomalies in the distribution of financial assistance to low-income households affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año told President Rodrigo Duterte in a televised meeting among members of the government’s COVID-19 task force aired on Friday.

“Tuloy tuloy po yung pagkuha namin ng mga pangalan at pagkaso sa mga barangay officials na ito, 155 barangay captains and officials na po yung aming iniimbistigahan,” Año said.

(We are now investigating 155 barangay officials.)

He said the barangay officials under investigation allegedly included their relatives in the list of cash aid recipients.

“Lahat ng mga nakatanggap ay ipinoposte namin yung kanilang mga pangalan sa mga barangay halls para makita ng mamamayan kung sino talaga yung mga nakatanggap,” the DILG secretary said.

(We post the names of all cash aid beneficiaries in barangay halls so that the public will know who received financial assistance from the government.)

“Dito lumabas na yung mga kamag-anak asawa , miyembro ng pamilya ng mga kapitan e hindi nmaan dapat tumanggap so. Lahat ng ito ay kakasuhan namin sapagkat labag po sa batas yung kanilang ginawa,” he added.

(The list revealed the names of relatives, wives, family members of barangay captains who were not qualified or supposed to receive the cash aid.)

