DILG orders manhunt to find suspects in gun attack on Lanao del Sur guv

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Saturday directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to launch manhunt operations to find the suspects behind the gun attack on Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.

He also ordered the PNP to coordinate with military units on the ground in tracking down the gunmen.

“Agad akong nagbigay ng direktiba sa PNP na magsagawa ng manhunt operations upang agad na mahuli ang mga suspek sa insidenteng ito,” Abalos said in a statement Saturday.

(I immediately gave PNP a directive to conduct manhunt operations to immediately capture the suspects in this incident.)

Abalos condemned the ambush that claimed the lives of four people and injured Adiong and a companion.

READ: Lanao del Sur gov Mamintal Adiong hurt in slay attempt; 4 aides dead

He likewise extended his condolences to the families of the four police escorts of Adiong who died from the gun attack. He then vowed to seek justice for them.

“Lubos kaming nakikidalamhati sa pamilya ng mga nasawi at asahan ninyo na hindi titigil ang ating kapulisan hanggang hindi nahuhuli at nabibilanggo ang mga suspek,” he said.

(We sympathize with the families of the victims, and you can expect that our police force will not stop until the suspects are caught and sent to jail.)

