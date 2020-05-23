DILG orders PNP to set up helpdesks for stranded persons

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered the establishment of help desks in police stations nationwide for locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs).

DILG spokesman and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya on Saturday said that helpdesk could assist those stranded individuals about the inquiry on requirements for them to get back to their hometowns.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to set up the desks to prevent the spread of fake news on the requirements for the LSIs and ROFs that could only lead to confusion.

Año also clarified that foreigners are also included in the LSIs and could seek assistance from the police.

Malaya added that LSIs only need two requirements for them to go home: a medical certificate and authority to travel.

The medical certificate could be obtained from the health office of the local government units (LGUs) where they were stranded, and should indicate that the person did not have contact with a coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient.

The travel authority, meanwhile, could be received from the police stations after showing the medical certificate.

Stranded individuals who would return should also undergo 14-day quarantine based on the protocols of the Department of Health (DOH).