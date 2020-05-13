DILG orders PNP to strictly enforce quarantine protocols at checkpoints during GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to be strict in the enforcement of quarantine protocols at checkpoints as more areas in the country will be downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) status after May 15.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año warned that criminals may have more opportunity to commit illegal activities as some restrictions will be relaxed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tiyak na babalik muli ang mga kriminal pag GCQ na dahil magpapanggap sila na papasok kuno sa trabaho kaya paalala ko sa ating kapulisan na maghigpit sa mga checkpoints at dalasan ang pagroronda para masawata ang mga kawatan,” Año said in a statement.

(Definitely, criminals will return during GCQ and they might pretend that they will go to work so we must remind policemen to become more strict at checkpoints and conduct frequent patrolling to go after the criminals.)

FEATURED STORIES

The PNP has recorded a 61 percent decrease in crime volume from 8,135 cases of crimes starting January 23 until March 16, 2020, or the pre-enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period to 3,166 crimes starting March 17 until May 9, 2020, or the 55-day ECQ period.

The recorded crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, theft of motor vehicles, and motorcycles.

Año added that the PNP must maintain the low crime volume even during the less strict GCQ, which will be enforced in moderate-risk areas for COVID-19.

“The 61% decrease in crime volume within March 17 – May 9, 2020, with a total of 3,166 must be maintained by the PNP even under GCQ,” he said.

The government on Tuesday approved a proposal to place under GCQ moderate-risk areas for the coronavirus disease as the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) lapses on May 15.

Under GCQ, establishments other than those focused on leisure and entertainment will be allowed to reopen but health protocols will still be observed.

/MUF

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ