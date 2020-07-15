DILG plan to ‘hunt’ Covid-19 patients is deeply alarming

ON Tuesday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año created a near-panic among the public with an announcement that “state security forces” would soon be deployed in a house-to-house search for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients with no or mild symptoms who are under home quarantine in order to transfer them to isolation facilities managed by the government. Although there is some rational merit to the idea, the way Año presented it leaves far too many unanswered questions to give us confidence it can be carried out productively and with due respect to citizens’ rights.

The decision evidently stems from a disagreement within the government over whether or not “home quarantine” — allowing those infected with the novel coronavirus but are asymptomatic or have only a mild illness to isolate themselves in their homes — is safe. On Monday, the Department of Health issued a statement saying home quarantine was appropriate, provided, of course, that the patients observe the isolation protocols. But the position of the larger Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) is that it is not, hence the announcement by Secretary Año.

But in making that announcement, Año caused a great deal of concern by omitting several key details. The implication was that law enforcement personnel would be conducting a more-or-less random search for Covid-19 patients, which, if that is what he meant, would be a gross violation of peoples’ rights amounting to a warrantless search. We presume that the good secretary intended to say that authorities would only be visiting the homes of those who have already been recorded as having tested positive for Covid-19 when he said “door-to-door,” but as of midday yesterday (Wednesday), he had not clarified that.

Further information from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) did clarify that those who could safely isolate in their home — specifically, those who have a room and bathroom where they can remain completely separated from anyone else in the same house, and who are not living with someone with high risk factors for the infection — would be allowed to do so. Those who cannot, however, must relocate to a government isolation facility, and the implication here is that if they do not do so voluntarily, they will be moved forcibly.

This raises another disturbing question, in that as far as our research has determined, there is no legal basis for that sort of involuntary detention. One might be created by a simple presidential order or formal resolution of the IATF-EID, but it does not appear that has been done yet. Without such a law in place, the DILG plan sets a dangerous precedent for arbitrary disregard of citizens’ rights.

There are also several troubling practical questions about the DILG plan. If its intent is to locate known asymptomatic or mild Covid-19 cases, then perhaps “state security forces” would be sufficient for the task. But if it is really a broad, “door-to-door” search for cases — as Año’s statement seemed to imply and as many in the public interpreted it as meaning — does the government have a sufficient number of qualified personnel, and more importantly, reliable instant test kits available to identify those infected? The answer to the first question is uncertain; the answer to the second is certainly not, as there has not been any such test kits developed.

Are there enough of secure, adequately staffed and equipped, and reasonably comfortable isolation facilities available to house 30,000 or more patients all at once? Will the costs of involuntary quarantine, including transportation to and from the patient’s home, be borne entirely by the government, as they should be, and does the government have sufficient funds for that?

Many have pointed out that the measures proposed by the DILG are similar to those practiced by Vietnam, China and other countries that have successfully minimized the pandemic. What made the measures effective elsewhere was their completeness and detail, and that, unfortunately, is sorely lacking in what Secretary Año and his department have presented so far. Until those details are presented, the public is right to view the proposal with alarm.