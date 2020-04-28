DILG receives 1,000 complaints vs barangay execs

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has received over 1,000 complaints against village chiefs nationwide for their failure to properly enforce enhanced community quarantine restrictions and dispense payouts. Interior Undersecretary for barangay affairs Martin Diño said on Tuesday that most of the subjects of the complaints would be issued show cause orders by the DILG for failing to effectively implement social distancing and home quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease in their areas as well as their inability to properly distribute the government’s financial aid under the social amelioration program. Offenses include allowing illegal cockfights,drinking in public and gambling, and kids on the streets. —Jeanette I. Andrade

