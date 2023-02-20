DILG revamps criteria for 2023 Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentive Awards

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has updated its criteria and guidelines for the 2023 Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentive Awards (LTIA).

DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Monday said the enhanced criteria are seen to improve the performance of the Lupong Tagapamayapa (LT) or barangay mediators across more than 42,000 barangays nationwide.

The LTIA, according to the DILG, aims to “institutionalize a system of granting economic benefits and other incentives to the LT that demonstrates exemplary performance in settling disputes at the barangay level.”

“Hangad namin na mas palakasin ang mga LT tungo sa mas maayos na pagtataguyod ng Katarungang Pambarangay (KP) sa mga pamayanan (We wish to further strengthen the LTs toward a better promotion of KP in the communities),” Abalos said in a statement.

The LTs, he noted, are “frontliners when it comes to maintaining peace and order at the grassroots, which is why it is important that we update our policies on this every now and then.”

“The review of our criteria and guidelines for LTIA is timely because new developments have emerged in the areas of peace and order, administration of justice and local governance. Our policies must fit the current times and reality,” Abalos said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Citing DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2023-022, the DILG chief pointed to one of the changes in the LTIA guidelines which lies in the augmented criteria points for the settlement and award period.

With this, at least 10 cases must be filed before the LT and such should be resolved through mediation, conciliation, and arbitration within a certain period, he added.

Among other amendments in the criteria are under the systematic maintenance of records, which calls for the need to have a computer database with searchable case information for cities, as well as manual and digital record filing for municipalities.

LTs should also undergo a barangay-organized skill training, seminars, and exchange visits to further improve their knowledge and skills in KP, according to Abalos.

He further said that LTs declared national winners and runners-up of the LTIA will receive a trophy or plaque of recognition and a cash incentive of up to P300,000. —Meralyn Melitante, trainee

