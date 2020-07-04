DILG Usec Densing diagnosed with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Undersecretary for Operations Epimaco Densing III on Saturday confirmed that he is infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“As part of my obligation as a public official under this public health emergency, I would like to announce that I have been tested positive of the Covid19 Virus,” Densing wrote in a public Facebook post.

Densing said he is being treated at the hospital, which he did not disclose.

He reminded the public to look after their health especially during the coronavirus disease pandemic.

As of Friday, Philippines posted 40,336 cases of the respiratory disease including 1,280 fatalities and 11,073 recoveries.

