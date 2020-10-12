DiligenceVault Continues Global Expansion With the Opening of APAC Headquarters in Singapore

Leading fund diligence FinTech platform opens Singapore office, hires SaaS leader Giulia Biaochi, and Dion Ong.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — DiligenceVault, the global fund diligence platform for investors and fund managers, announced the opening of its Asia-Pacific (APAC) headquarters in Singapore with tremendous enthusiasm. This is DiligenceVault’s fourth office, joining New York, Pune, and London. The opening of the APAC headquarters reflects the strong growth of the company in the region and strengthens support for existing clients and users in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, and Singapore. Additionally, the team is thrilled to announce the appointments of Giulia Baiocchi and Dion Ong to grow and reinforce client activities.

Based in Singapore, Giulia Baiocchi enters her new role as APAC Director of DiligenceVault with 10+ years of experience in scaling high-growth Tech and FinTech companies globally. In this new role, Giulia leads the firm’s sales & marketing initiatives in the region and provides strategic growth-oriented support to the firm’s existing clients. Giulia was the Southeast Asia Director at Branch, a data-driven digital platform and Silicon Valley unicorn, where she grew and led a team of 20 across Singapore, Australia, and India, and initiated the opening of operations in China and South Korea. Giulia started her career at UBS Investment Bank in London.

“Today, more than 16,000 users globally use DiligenceVault for their manager research, ODD, and compliance-focused diligences, including leading investors, asset consultants, and their asset managers. DiligenceVault enables both parties to exchange information through a secure and flexible platform, connecting the industry more efficiently and collaboratively. I am very excited to drive technology innovation in the asset management industry, and am privileged to contribute to the growth of DiligenceVault,” commented Giulia.

Joining Giulia in Singapore is Dion Ong, the newest Sales Development Representative. Previously, Dion worked as an institutional salesperson at Pareto Securities, a Nordic Investment Bank, where he covered institutional investors for equity and fixed income opportunities across public and private markets. Dion also worked at Eastspring Investments, the Asian asset management business of Prudential plc, ZICO Asset Management, and Ernst & Young.

“At DiligenceVault, we built a client-first culture. Expanding in Singapore empowers us to serve the unique needs of our APAC client base. We look forward to building on our success in other regions with our best-in-class digital diligence platform,” commented Monel Amin, Founder and CEO of DiligenceVault.

About DiligenceVault:

DiligenceVault enables asset managers and investor users to exchange both qualitative and quantitative information in a structured format on a central location. The platform helps save countless hours and facilitates analysis, decision-making, and reporting; driving efficiency for the industry. The firm’s clients include Asset Consultants, Asset Managers, E&Fs, Family Offices, Insurers, Pensions, Private Banks, and SWFs.

Since launching in 2014, and after a Series A investment from Goldman Sachs in late 2019, DiligenceVault continues to experience rapid growth, building institutional partnerships with industry organizations and FinTech innovators globally.

Media Contact:

Dion Ong dion@diligencevault.com

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Website

Press