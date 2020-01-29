“Dimples asks Joshua: ‘Nagkabalikan na kayo ni Juls? Naging kayo ba ni Janella?’”

Watch Joshua Garcia’s hilarious prank call to Dimples Romana.

Joshua Garcia did a prank call to his Block Z co-star Dimples Romana during his guesting on M.O.R. and what ensued was a hilarious exchanged between the two stars.

The actor told Dimples that he will be confessing a secret. He said that he and McCoy are falling for each other and they actually kissed in the parking lot.

Dimples seemingly unconvinced asked Joshua, “Alam mo Josh, sabihin mo na sa akin, nagkabalikan na kayo ni Juls? I’m happy for you. Naging kayo ba ni Janella? I’m happy for you, kung sino man piliin mo,” Dimples said.

[embedded content]

She added, “Si McCoy masaya na sa love life niya ‘yun.”

The YouTube video has already amassed more than 21k views as of this writing.