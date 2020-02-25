“Dimples Romana basks in the beauty of the aurora borealis”

Actress Dimples Romana can finally tick off seeing the Northern lights from her bucket list.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Kadenang Ginto actress posted a photo of the spectacular aurora borealis taken during her vacation in Finland with her family.

“Hi Aurora. On our first night. This photo was taken last night by my hubby [Boyet Ahmee] around 11 pm here in Rovaneimi, Finland, seen from our very own glass igloo. What a blessing,” she said.

“The view from our room was breathtaking. Nahalikan ako ng asawa ko na naiiyak na nung ginising ako because there was an alarm here in the room in case the Aurora Borealis comes out. Another [check] on our family bucket list,” she added.

Aside from witnessing the northern lights, Dimples and her family also went dog-sledding through a snow-covered forest.

“This was when we went husky safari yesterday and that’s daddy [Boyet] giving instructions to Ate [Callie] because we let her drive her own sled that’s just in front of us,” she said, referring to her eldest child.

“So proud of you Ate. I hope this trip is teaching you a lot of life lessons you’ll be needing soon,” she added.