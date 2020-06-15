“Dimples Romana, husband mark 17th wedding anniversary”

Dimples Romana and her husband, Boyet Ahmee, are celebrating their 17th anniversary as a married couple on Sunday, June 14.

On Instagram, the “Kadenang Ginto” actress shared a video of her dancing on TikTok with her husband as she shared her greeting to her “best friend.”

“17 years of a strong, indestructible, shatterproof, enduring kind of marriage and love. Dancing my way through the rest of my life with my best friend,” she said.

“No one knows me better than you. You are my rock, my keeper, my person. Know that my heart will forever beat for you. We got this Myluv. Look how far we’ve come. Happy anniversary Myluv ko!” she added.

In a subsequent post, Dimples thanked those who greeted her and her husband on their anniversary, saying that “a milestone in life this huge is definitely something we are both grateful for and worth celebrating.”

“Keeping the love alive and staying together was a choice we had to make everyday. And it’s a choice we happily say yes to each time,” she said.

She went on: “If you find someone who annoys you all day and still is someone you can’t live without, KEEP them. If you find someone who finds you at your most beautiful when you’re not wearing any make up on, KEEP them. When you find someone who protects you and makes you feel secured, KEEP them. When you find someone who is there for you when everyone else are turning their backs on you, KEEP them. When you find someone who pours you coffee and serves you food Kahit pa nagtatampo sila sayo, KEEP them. When you find someone who supports your dreams as an individual, KEEP them. When you find someone who can be both a lover and bestfriend to you, KEEP them. When you find someone who respects everything that you are and accepts everything that you are not, KEEP them. Marriage isn’t about perfection and expectations. It’s about making that conscious effort to love, to care, to accept, to forgive, to believe, to have faith, to hope and to embrace, and doing it over and over again, everyday, all day.”

Addressing her husband, Dimples wrote: “Mahal kita, at mamahalin kita ng paulit ulit, hanggang sa huli.”

Dimples and her husband have two children: a teenage daughter, Callie, and a young son, Alonzo.