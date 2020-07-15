“Dimples Romana is now a juror for the International Emmy Awards”

Celebrity mom Dimples Romana was invited to be part of the prestigious award giving body.

July 14 was a memorable day for Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana as she adds another feather to her cap, this time as an influential member of the industry, after being invited to be part of this year’s jury for the International Emmy Awards. The prestigious annual awards given by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) to recognize the best television programs initially produced and aired outside the US. The awards are presented at the International Emmy Awards Gala, held annually every November and attracts over 1,200 attendees of television professionals. Dimples shared the good news with her 2.9M Instagram followers that same day with a post with a screenshot of all her fellow jurors during a virtual meeting and deliberations.

She wrote, “Today was a magical day I was invited by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to be a juror for the iEMMYs, The International Emmy Award is given to recognize the best television programs initially produced and aired outside the United States. And to be alongside these amazing industry partners is quite humbling. PILIPINAS and Kapamilya Represent @iemmys #iemmys a big THANK YOU shout out also to Sir Michael McKay, Nathaniel Brendel, Louisa Lim and ActiveTV Asia (Singapore)”