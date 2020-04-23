“Dimples Romana is proud of BFF Angel Locsin: ‘Not once did you ever make me feel inferior’”

Kapamilya stars Dimples Romana and Angel Locsin exchange sweet sentiments Angel’s 35th birthday.

Within the first hour of her close friend Angel Locsin’s 35th birthday on April 23, Dimples Romana shared a lengthy but meaningful message for The General’s Daughter star. The two actresses first became friends after playing best friends in the 2008 series Lobo and have treated each other as family ever since then. Last December, Angel rushed to her friend’s side to help out and take care of her children when Dimples’s husband Boyet had to be rushed to the hospital.

On Instagram, Dimples wrote,

“@therealangellocsin Naghanap ako ng photos that best describe you as a person to me and to my family and came up with these two photos. Si Alonzo ‘to. I remember this first photo very vividly dahil Eto yung pumunta ka sa Bahay kasi Sabi mo, kailangan na namin magdate ng asawa ko kaya ikaw na muna kay Alonzo. Umalis kami at naiwan ka sa bahay. Alam ng lahat kung gaano kita mahal. Sa totoo, sa pagkakaibigan natin , I never remember you are the super star that you are because not once did you ever make me feel inferior. You are always kind to everyone. Hindi ka namimili, Hindi ka nanghuhusga. Ang nakikita nila ngayon ay lahat ng pagtulong mo para sa napakaraming pamilya. Kung nakita nila lahat ng nakita kong ginawa mo sa iba pang tao, Mas lalo ka pa nilang mamahalin. Pero kasi Ikaw hindi mo iniisip yun eh. Ang gusto mo lang lagi tutulong ka. Ang gusto mo yung walang nakakaalam. Pero alam ko, dahil nakita ko. Nandun ako kadalasan. If more people knew just how genuine and how loyal you are as a person ,as a friend, they will understand kung Bakit Ganun na lang ang pagmamalaki ko sayo. Sana sa kaarawan mo ngayon, makapagpahinga ka, makatulog ka ng maayos at mahaba, makakain ka ng gusto mo, that you’ll have more years to make more memories with us @neil_arce @laniiliodiaz @boyetahmee , that you’ll be able to help more people and be able to continue shining your light to everyone who needs you. Thank you for the friendship and for being that person I can call with no hesitation each time my life encounters roadblocks. Wala akong picture when I texted you last year while I was taping for KG, Hindi pa ako makaalis, and Boyet had to be rushed to the ER again for the nth time because of his bleeding. I messaged you at 1130pm and at 12mn my husband texts me, Darna is here. I remember feeling a sigh of relief knowing na Kahit hindi pa ako makaalis ng trabaho to be with Boyet, I had someone there who I can rely on for strength and support. Galing akong taping, I met up with you sa ER and you were like that Angel that you truly are, being with us along the way. Hindi ka natulog kasi pinatulog mo ako dahil alam mong Galing akong trabaho. You took care of Boyet, you took care of me.”

Birthday celebrator Angel Locsin immediately replied to her friend’s post with an equally sweet comment. She wrote, “Mars, between the two of us, you’re always always the bigger person and I’m so grateful for having you in my life. Ikaw nga di ba ang totoong superwoman. 🙂 I love you and will always love you @boyetahmee @callieahmee & alonzo 🙂 Thanks mars :)”