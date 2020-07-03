“Dimples Romana just paid for her family farm in full”

Dimples Romana was beaming with pride as she shared to her social media followers the latest milestone in her life.

On Instagram, the actress shared photos of herself and her husband Boyet Ahmee in a farm, which they now officially call their own.

“From city to the province, counting our blessings. Focusing on the good. For as they say, a heart filled with gratitude is a magnet for miracles,” she wrote in the caption.

Dimples said that the property is something that she and her family had prayed and worked hard for four years.

“And today we can officially call it ours,” she said.

Addressing her husband and their firstborn child Callie, she wrote: “Proud of us.”

Dimples went on: “Our own little haven of nature, so I guess I can now call myself a plant mama too?

“God is good.”

The Kapamilya star, 35, also thanked those who have made their dreams of owning a mango farm a reality.

“Maraming maraming salamat po… for making our dreams of owning a mango farm a reality… [and] for being with us on this journey,” she wrote.

“Now, what to plant next? Calling all plant mamas and plant papas, plantitos and plantitas help on what we can plant here?” she added.

In a subsequent post, Dimples revealed that it was her endorsement of a local brand that enabled her to “finally, fully pay” the farm.

“Sa lahat ng close sa akin, they know that for every project that I do, I dedicate my earnings to particular dreams of mine,” she said.

“It pays to save up. Invest not only in yourself but also in your dreams,” she added.

Aside from the farm, Dimples also recently bought a condominium unit in Makati. She said her new investment is a product of her hard work in two of her television projects, Kadenang Ginto and Bagani.

Dimples currently stars in ABS-CBN’s new public affairs show Iba Yan, which she co-hosts with her fellow actress and best friend, Angel Locsin.

It airs Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel.