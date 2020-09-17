“Dimples Romana looks back on struggles in the past: ‘Don’t ever give up on your dream’”

Dimples Romana shares the many challenges she faced in the past.

Dimples Romana went on a trip down memory lane as she recalled her struggles before enjoying what she currently has in life right now.

Despite the many challenges she went through, Dimples — who finished her basic education at two public schools — said she had to work at an early age to provide for her family due to her father’s early death.

“Never stop learning. Nagsimula ako mag artista at the age of 12. I became the breadwinner early on as my Papa also passed away young. Kailangan magtrabaho para mapaaral ang mga kapatid ko. Kahit na nagaartista na ako noon, I went on to finish grade school FSES Pque then highschool in RESPSCI, proudly graduated from these two public schools,” she began.

Dimples — who was doing Kay Tagal Kitang Hinintay when she was in college — went on to share that she had to juggle her studies and career.

“The struggle was real. Kaya lang ako kasi yung taong laging gustong matuto ng bago. Hindi din ako nahihiyang sabihin kapag hindi ko alam ang isang bagay. Through Kay Tagal Kitang Hinintay teleserye I also begged my mama if I can be artista and a college student at the same time. Took up B.S. Tourism in UST (yes, go usteeeee) then had to stop for a bit and eventually had the privilege to study Culinary in Enderun Colleges,” she said.

But because her brother Bam Romana wanted to pursue his studies at that time, she had to stop her studies again. But that did not stop the Kadenang Ginto star from pursuing her dreams.

“Had to stop for a bit again dahil mag nursing na nun si @bamromana, but still so grateful for the two years I spent learning again. These photos were taken in the kitchen with my awesome professors and classmates. I found these photos and thought of sharing it here. Good times.”

Sharing her learnings from what she experienced in the past, she said: “#DimpsTips Don’t ever give up on your dream. Keep investing in yourself. Spend your time wisely. Malay ninyo one day, the doors you thought would never open for you, WILL.”

See her post below:

While Dimples Romana has been in the show business for years now, it was only in the latter part of her career that she gained wide popularity.

One of her most notable roles is Daniela Mondragon from the top-rating Kapamilya Gold series Kadenang Ginto .

Now happily married, Dimples shares two adorable children with her husband Boyet Ahmee.