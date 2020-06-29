“Dimples Romana marks new milestone as she purchases new condo unit”

Dimples Romana is #blessed.

Blessings continue to pour in for Dimples Romana as she recently marked a new milestone in her life with a new condominium unit.



On Instagram, Dimples shared a photo of herself with husband Boyet Ahmee posing at one section of the unit that gives a full view of the Makati skyline.



“Today’s milestone. Offering this blessing to my Papa in heaven. My grateful heart sings praise for Your unending grace and love Father God. May the weekend bring forth blessings of peace and joy to you and your family! Magandang hapon po sa lahat from me and my love team for life,” she wrote.



In another photo, Dimples gave a glimpse of what her spacious unit looks like inside — showing how the natural light shines through the huge windowpanes.

