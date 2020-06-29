“Dimples Romana marks new milestone as she purchases new condo unit”

Dimples Romana is #blessed.
Blessings continue to pour in for Dimples Romana as she recently marked a new milestone in her life with a new condominium unit.
On Instagram, Dimples shared a photo of herself with husband Boyet Ahmee posing at one section of the unit that gives a full view of the Makati skyline.
“Today’s milestone. Offering this blessing to my Papa in heaven. My grateful heart sings praise for Your unending grace and love Father God. May the weekend bring forth blessings of peace and joy to you and your family! Magandang hapon po sa lahat from me and my love team for life,” she wrote.
In another photo, Dimples gave a glimpse of what her spacious unit looks like inside — showing how the natural light shines through the huge windowpanes.
Several other friends of Dimples in showbiz — including Neri Miranda, Erik Santos, and Ruffa Gutierrez — expressed their glee for Dimples on her new investment.
Her One More Chance co-star and one of her longtime friends in showbiz, Bea Alonzo, wrote: “I’m so proud of you.”
Adrian Lindayag, who played Romina’s friend Niel in the now-defunct top-rating Kapamilya serye Kadenang Ginto, wrote: “I remember clearly how this dream was prayed for, manifested, and materialiazed. Inspirasyon kayo Ate Dimples [at] Kuya Boyet.”
According to Dimples, her new investment was a product of her hard work in two of her television projects, Bagani and Kadenang Ginto.
Responding to a comment of Robert Seña who played Ama in Bagani, she wrote: “Katas ni Babaylan at Daniela.”
Based on the comments and Dimples’ replies, her new condominium unit can be found in a building around the Rockwell area in Makati.