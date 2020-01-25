“Dimples Romana on playing a security guard in ‘Block Z’: ‘Nakaka-empower ng pagiging babae yung paghawak ng baril’”

‘Block Z’ actress Dimples Romana shares just how physical she got in her latest big screen project with Star Cinema.

Aside from dominating daytime television with her unforgettable role as Daniela Mondragon, Dimples Romana said she is excited this year to show her fans another side of her as she plays the role of a security guard named Bebeth in the upcoming zombie horror film Block Z. Aside from the physicality of the role, Dimples said she also had to get over her fear of cats. “Ako yung security guard ng school tapos may alaga akong pusa dito. Alam niyo takot na takot ako sa pusa, kung hindi ko lang mahal si direk Mikhail (Red). Takot kasi ako sa pusa. Pero kailangan sa shot at gusto ko makasama sa Block Z. Oh di gagawin natin ang lahat di ba? (laughs). Mas takot pa ako sa pusa kesa dun sa zombie ko na scene kasi I’m super afraid of cats,” she said.

During one shooting day, Dimples said she fell backwards after using the shotgun on the set. “Sa movie yes that’s correct first time ko humawak ng baril. Ang ganda kasi nakaka-empower ng pagiging babae yung paghawak ng baril tapos you’re saving people. Ang ganda. Pero ganun kasi ang lakas. Totoong shotgun siya pero blank yung bullets so pag ganun ko, hinid ko natantya yung sarili ko. Alam niyo ang next ko na nakita mga stars (laughs). Kasi shoot ko talagang dumiretso ako. Tapos siguro ni kuya Ian (Veneracion), ‘Nasaan si Bebeth?’ paglingon niya sa akin. Nasa floor na ako. Ang lakas eh. Pero that’s the fun part of the job. I really enjoyed,” she recalled.

Dimples also had to do a lot of running while shooting the scenes with the zombies. “Diyos ako, parang pasunod na nga ako sa mga zombies sa pagkahingal eh. Kasi hindi naman ako very athletic, hindi ako mahilig mag-workout so you can imagine, pag tumatakbo ako madalas ako yung medyo nahuhuli. Pero the real struggle is ako kasi yung security guard so ako yung may dala ng mabibigat na armas eh. Eh real yung mga dala dala ko so yung shotgun, imagine niyo para akong may dala dalang bata. Pero that was the fun part of it kasi every time we’re running parang adrenaline rush so pag nanuod kayo ganun din yung pakiramdam ninyo, yung parang hinahabol din kayo ng mga zombies,” she explained.

The Block Z actress said she can’t wait for her fans to watch her first film project of the year which opens on January 29, Wednesday. “Nakaka-excite yung ending nito so abangan niyo yung ending, panuorin niyo hanggang dulo pag i-kuwento niyo siyempre yung medyo vague lang. Huwag spoiler. Pero sinasabi ko na sa inyo, pasabog ng taon ito,” she added.