Dimples Romana on playing ‘best friend’ roles: ‘Nakapagpatayo ako ng bahay sa mga roles na ‘yan’

Dimples Romana became the celebrity guest of Bianca Gonzalez in her latest “Paano Ba ‘To” vlog, which was posted on Monday, September 28, on the latter’s YouTube channel.

Bianca asked Dimples to give advice to a letter sender who was having a hard time waiting for her breakthrough.

Relating to her experience, Dimples shared that she was once also in the same shoes as the letter sender.

It can be recalled that Dimples had been playing supporting roles before she bagged her breakthrough role of Daniela Mondragon in the hit series Kadenang Ginto.

Dimples shared that there was this instance when someone commented on her playing best friend roles and how she did not let it shake her perspective in life.

“I remember this lighting director of ours who called me long time ago and ang sabi, ‘Dimps alam mo muntik ko ko nang sagutin ‘yung kausap ko sa grocery. Nakita niya na parang pinapanood ko our show The Greatest Love. And ang sabi niya: Tingnan mo si Dimples sayang noh ang galing naman niya kaya lang lagi na lang siyang best friend,’” Dimples relayed.

“Alam mo Biancs iniisip ko talaga if I took offense during that time, it’s going to mess with my head and I won’t be able to function like the usual and hindi ko maabot ‘yung pangarap ko na kung lahat na lang ng hindi magagandang bagay na sasabihin sa akin ay ikakasama ng loob ko,” she said.

According to Dimples, her “best friend roles” actually helped put a roof over her head.

“Kaya ang iniisip ko ‘pag sinabi nila ‘yun, sabi ko na lang don sa lighting director ko, ‘Kuya sabihin mo nakapagpatayo ako ng bahay sa mga best friend roles na ‘yan kaya lahat ng best friend role na pwede kong kuhanin okay lang ‘yun, kahit araw-araw pa kong maging best friend, okay lang ‘yun,” Dimples said.

On her advice to the letter sender, Dimples remarked that we all have different paths in life, hence why we should never compare our journey to others.

“Iba-iba ‘yung pinagdadaanan natin, iba-iba tayo ng gusto, iba-iba tayo ng galing, [at] iba-iba tayo ng husay,” she said.

“I would also pray [for our letter sender] na you would have a heart that is patient, a heart that will embrace every single thing that is beautiful in your journey right now because when the time comes that it is going to be a breakthrough for you, it is going to be sweeter,” she said.