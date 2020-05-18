“Dimples Romana remembers late sister on her birthday”

Dimples Romana penned a heartfelt message for her sister Pebbles on May 17.

Dimples Romana took to Instagram to remember her late sister Pebbles on her birthday. Her sister passed away due to cancer 23 years ago.

Dimples wrote, “Today, my baby sister, Pebbles, our brave cancer warrior would’ve have been 32 years old. Please say a little prayer for me . She has been in heaven for 23 years now. Happy birthday in heaven baby sister. Sending you all my love.”

Last year, the actress donated wigs to Kadenang Ginto fans in honor of Pebbles.

EXCLUSIVE: Dimples Romana gives away wigs to fans of Daniela

She said in her previous interview, “Sabi ko sa kanila, ‘If you know anybody na parang kapatid ko who lost their hair because of treatments, of cancer, or whichever other diseases na nakatanggal ng hair nila, gift them with this wig.’ So 30 wigs yung pinamigay ko. Nag-send sila ng mga pictures. Nagulat ako ang dami nga. I might do another batch pero for now kasi it was a bit difficult because some of them were overseas so I just had to ask them to find an address here in the Philippines where I can send it,” she shared.