“Dimples Romana shares proud moment for daughter attending prom”

The daughter of Dimples Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee was a vision in orange as she went to prom over the weekend.

Callie, 16, wore a tangerine off-shoulder ball gown with puffed sleeves for her first prom, held at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Saturday.

On Instagram on Monday, Dimples could not help but be proud as she posted photos of her daughter all-glammed up prior to the event.

“Prom for my dearest @callieahmee. Looking every bit a [princess]. I love you ate,” she wrote as caption.

Callie is Dimples and Boyet’s eldest child. They have another son, Alonzo, 4.