“Dimples Romana supports TikTok enthusiasts: ‘We all cope differently’”

Dimples Romana believes that TikTok has become a creative outlet for everyone to express themselves.

With the rising popularity of TikTok amid the enhanced community quarantine, Dimples Romana remarked that she fully supports those who choose to spend their time on the platform.

The actress believes that TikTok seems to have become an outlet for everyone to cope with the current situation brought by the current health crisis.

“Ang gandang isipin na nakakapag-express tayo ng mga sarili natin that freely. It’s very strange now, the times. Kumbaga, na sa bahay ka. If you’re a creator by heart and you’re an artist by heart, naghahanap lagi iyon ng lalabasan na medium. I’m just so happy that we have online to share that kind of creation,” she said in an interview during an episode of #KuwentuhanLang on April 16.

She also highlighted that if TikTok gives you joy, you should continue using the platform.

Dimples Romana shares proud moment for daughter attending prom

“We all cope differently. Especially now, we have to take care of our mental health also, hindi lang ‘yung katawan natin. Dapat pati ‘yung pag-iisip mo inaalagaan mo,” she remarked.

The actress added, “Kailangan, kung iyon ang nagpapasaya sa ‘yo at this point, OK. Ako, support ako sa ganyan.”