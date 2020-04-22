“Dimples Romana’s daughter Callie launches her own YouTube channel”

Dimples Romana proudly shares her 16-year-old daughter Callie’s latest social media account.

Last April 21, Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana started off the week by sharing the news that her eldest child Callie Ahmee just started her own YouTube channel. The talented actress also shared that her 16-year-old daughter’s content will revolve around their family life. Dimples and her husband Boyet also have a three-year-old son named Alonzo.

Dimples wrote,

“Another REALNESS post from my children. Yep my dearest @callieahmee now has a YOUTUBE channel 🙂 brace yourself for a lot of growing up, parenting, cooking, baking, kulitan and so much more!”