“Dimples Romana’s daughter to launch own line of rattan bags”

Dimples Romana is one proud mom as she announced that her daughter, Callie Simone Ahmee, will soon launch her own line of rattan bags.

The Kadenang Ginto actress made the announcement by posting on her Instagram page a promotional image for her daughter’s business called Cal the Brand.

“Sometimes I forget you’re only 16. From your wisdom, entrepreneurial spirit, to the way you go about ideas, you make me so proud to be your mama,” wrote Dimples in the caption.

According to Dimples, Callie’s business aims to “create and push for locally sourced fashion and furniture items.”

“A brand of her own that hopes to inspire, empower and build. A proud young Filipina making her mark and carving her own path to success,” she said.

Hours before her mother’s post, Callie gave her social media followers a peek into her basket bag collection, and teased that it will be released “soon.”

Among those who praised and congratulated Callie on her latest venture were Sharon Cuneta, Bea Alonzo, and Melai Cantiveros.

Aside from being a young entrepreneur, Callie is also a vlogger.

In a previous interview, Dimples revealed that Callie will be leaving for college next year, and will be studying to become a pilot in Australia.

Callie is the eldest daughter of the actress with her husband Boyet Ahmee.

They also have a son named Alonzo.