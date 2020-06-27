Dinagatnon carpenters build beds for quarantine facilities

About 21 Dinagatnon carpenters who helped build 150 beds in five days.

DINAGAT Islands Governor Arlene “Kaka” Bag-ao, together with the Dinagat Islands Inter-Agency Task Force for Covid-19, initiated a program called “Katre-Karpintero” to respond to the need for more beds to be used in quarantine facilities in the province.

Cagdianao Mining Corp. (CMC), provided the materials and the labor expenses amounting to about P500,000.00 that had 21 carpenters build 150 beds in five days. CMC is a subsidiary of Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC), with operations in barangay Valencia in the province.

“Thank you to CMC for immediately responding by supporting our “Katre-Karpintero” program. Equipped with sufficient materials, 150 beds were completed in record time, of course this also provided extra income for our carpenters,” said Governor Bag-ao.

CMC, represented by its Resident Mine Manager, Engr. Arnilo Milaor and ComRel Manager Rudilyn Velasco, officially turned over the materials consisting of marine plywoods, wood glue, lumber, round bar, nails, and liquid tiles.

“The total amount of P577,024.67 used to purchase the materials came from CMC’s Corporate Social Responsibility budget,” explains Milaor.

Primarily intended for the Municipal Care and Containment Center (MCCC) of Dinagat, the 150 beds are to be distributed to all seven municipalities in Dinagat Islands.

The materials were presented to the 21 carpenters from the different municipalities of Dinagat and were officially received by San Jose Mayor Yngwie Hero Ecleo; Josel Gonzales , chief of staff of the governor; Aimee Gimeno, provincial administrator; Dr. Jillian Francise Lee, MD., provincial health officer; Angela Elago, provincial general services officer; and Engr. Reymond Gonzales.

Dr. Jillian Lee explains that the beds are intended for the care and containment centers in the province’s seven municipalities, namely – Cagdianao, San Jose, Tubajon, Libjo, Loreto, Basilisa and Dinagat.

“This project aims to provide the much needed beds in every MCCC especially now that we have Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) and those coming in via the ‘Balik Probinsya’ program,” says Dr. Lee.

Governor Bag-ao also says ‘thank you’ to Mayor Ecleo for letting the carpenters use the municipal gym during the Katre-Karpintero activitites.

The Province of Dinagat Islands remains Covid-free as the provincial government continues to closely monitor the health and safety of the communities. Likewise, CMC strictly abides by the stringent guidelines and protocols imposed by the government to maintain a safe and healthy workplace .