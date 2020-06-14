Dinalupihan farmer shines in SM Foundation’s KSK program

FUELED by her passion for farming, Ivy de Guzman joined Batch 219 of the SM Foundation’s Kabalikat Sa Kabuhayan (KSK) program in Dinalupihan, Bataan.

Some of Ivy’s plants bloom in her own backyard.

Ivy stated that knowledge gained from the program proved to be useful during the Covid-19 pandemic. When the lockdown was enforced, she and her batchmates were confident that they could produce their own food.

They were able to sell their produce at farm gate prices to the local government unit who in turn distributed it as relief goods to their constituents. So not only was her KSK batch able to provide food security for themselves and their families but they were also able to contribute to the food security of their community.

As the current President of the Barangay Pita Farmers Association, Ivy also shares the knowledge and resources from the program with the rest of her community in Dinalupihan, Bataan. She stressed that it is important that they too should understand the scientific way of planting and preparing the soil, know how to produce DIY organic fertilizers and pesticides, and irrigate and house their crops properly.

Batch 219 of the SM Foundation’s Kabalikat Sa Kabuhayan (KSK) program was supposed to have their graduation and harvest festival last mid-May 2020 but due to the lockdown, these activities are currently on hold.