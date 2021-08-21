Dindi Pajares slays Miss Supranational 2021 nat’l costume competition

FRONTRUNNER Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares in her national costume. INSTAGRAM PHOTO/MISSWORLDPHIL

MISS Supranational 2021 Dindi Pajares made the rounds on social media because of her national costume.

In an Instagram post by the Miss World Philippines Organization – which is Pajares’ original title before being appointed as Miss Supranational due to the former’s postponement – the beauty queen and Philippine Air Force Reservist wore a mascota, the traditional wear of Zamboangueñas popularly worn in the 1900s.

It was explained that a mascota is made up of six elements, a corpiño (silk or cotton slip), candongga (panuelo), renggue (upper garment), sobre falda (tapis), cola (skirt), and enaguas (inner lining of the skirt).

“Without just one of these elements, it is not a mascota,” the organization said in its caption.

Designed by Zamboangueño fashion designer Erich Miñoza with a headpiece from Le Doré By Louie Gallego, the theme of the look is women empowerment.

“Fashion is a highly visible and forceful medium that commands attention and communicates possibilities.

“It aims to channel the cry for women empowerment, a work of art that would definitely make everyone stop, look and listen. The designer believes fashion has often been stigmatized as frivolous and antithetical to feminism; this exhibition is showing the opposite – challenging stereotypes of what feminism can be,” the statement said.



The national costume is encrusted with various crystal beads and adorned with antique small bells that create sounds. According to the post, the bells were originally supplied by a group of indigenous women, and were created to evoke images in celebration of feminism beyond ethnicity.

Overall, the look aims to demonstrate the boldness of what women want to show.

Pajares is one of the frontrunners of Miss Supranational 2021, and has received the most number of online votes.

She was also a top 10 finalist of Supra Influencer and semi-finalist of Supra Chat. The grand coronation night will be on Saturday night in Poland (2 a.m., Manila time).