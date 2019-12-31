“Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera celebrate fifth anniversary in Dakak”

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera enjoy the beach with their clan during their special day.

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary along with their clan at a posh resort in Dakak in Zamboanga del Norte. The couple popularly known in showbiz as “DongYan” posted sweet photos highlighting another milestone in their life. Marian wrote, “My strength, my joy, my lifeline, my everything! Thank you for all that you are. Happy anniversary Mahal ko.” The pretty actress also shared snapshots from their wedding on her Instagram stories.