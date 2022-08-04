Dingdong Dantes Celebrates 42nd Birthday in Balesin

Dingdong Dantes, Family went to Balesin to Celebrate his 42nd Birthday

Dingdong Dantes – The Kapuso primetime king celebrated his 42nd Birthday with his family in Balesin last Tuesday, August 2.

Together with his actress wife, Marian Rivera and their two kids Sixto and Zia, the famous actor posted pictures from his birthday party on his Instagram. The occasion was marked by the couple’s family getting together for a boodle fight.

Photo Credits: @DongDantes/ Instagram

Marian Rivera, his wife, claimed that Dong’s birthday wouldn’t be completed without his favorite chocolate cake. Dingdong also took a video clip of what they ate and posted it on his Instagram story.

Photo Credits: @Dongdantes/Instagram

Zia and Sixto were also seen having fun on the Island with their mom and dad. Sixto is happily bathing in the pool with her dad while Zia showed her cuteness on camera.

Photo Credits: @MarianRivera/ Instagram

Dingdong’s family made his birthday celebration unquestionably memorable. It is a simple and quiet celebration but meaningful for their family.

Meanwhile, at the GMA Thanksgiving Gala, Kapuso Primetime royalty Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes looked stunning together.

The Tadhana host wore a distinctive Ralph and Russo black gown, and the Family Feud game master sported an elegant Armani suit and tie.

Photo Credits: @Dongdantes/ Instagram

Dingdong Dantes showed his gratitude and thanked GMA Network for introducing him to Marian Rivera, his on-and-off screen wife. He posted an Instagram video showing how he loves his wife even though they have been married for more than 8 years.

“It was GMA- the network that I consider my second home- who introduced me to this leading lady of mine, who later on, with God’s grace, became my wife,” Dong captioned.

On the filming of ‘MariMar’, Marian and Dingdong became friends. And on December 30, 2014 they got married and promised forever.