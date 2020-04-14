“Dingdong Dantes finally learns how to play the guitar: ‘I had given up on that dream’”

Actor and director Dingdong Dantes shares how he got inspired to learn to play a new instrument while doing home quarantine.

With the nationwide community quarantine extended until the end of the month, everyone including celebrities are taking the opportunity to spend time doing things they wouldn’t normally have time to do during regular days. Last April 13, Dingdong Dantes shared on his Instagram account that he finally learned how to play the guitar. The 39-year-old actor also shared how he was inspired by Kim Atienza’s recent Instagram post about music which led to him finally getting his own guitar and learning how to play it from lessons online.

In the same post, the talented actor and director shared two photos of himself with his new guitar with photos taken by his wife Marian Rivera.

He wrote, “Back in grade school, I was a drummer of an amateur rock band whose only claim to fame was winning first runner up in the school’s ‘94 Battle Of The Bands. Second out of only 2 participating groups! 🤣

Since then, I’ve always wanted to learn how to play a whole song on guitar. The farthest I’ve reached was learning 3 chords— G, D and A, mula pa sa kabanda kong magaling mag gitara. I had given up on that dream not until I saw the post of @kuyakim_atienza wanting to learn the instrument during this ECQ. So ayun, kailan pa ba ako matututo kundi ngayon?! I am grateful to my friend (and grade school classmate) for hooking me up with one of their stocks! Mabuti na lang at may on-line tutorials din for beginners like me.

First on the list is for my little Buddy’s celebration this coming Thursday— ang napakahirap at napakalupet na Happy Birthday song. Ikaw, ano request mo?”