“Dingdong Dantes helps job seekers find work-from-home opportunities amid COVID-19 lockdown”

Dingdong Dantes has lent a helping hand to job seekers whose livelihoods were inadvertently affected by the enhanced community quarantine imposed in Luzon to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Over the weekend, the actor and former National Youth Commission announced that through his advocacy group Yes Pinoy, he has partnered with online job portals and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to help connect job seekers to work-from-home opportunies during the lockdown period.

“Gusto mo ba ng trabaho habang naka-home quarantine? May online jobs para sa freelancers, sa mga naghahanap ng alternative work, at sa K-12/HS grads. May home-based jobs din na ‘no experience needed’ at interview na pwedeng sa phone lang! Ayos!” wrote Dingdong on Twitter as he promoted the campaign, dubbed #SanaOL.

Gusto mo ba ng trabaho habang naka-home quarantine? May online jobs para sa freelancers, sa mga naghahanap ng alternative work, at sa K-12/HS grads. May home-based jobs din na 'no experience needed' at interview na pwedeng sa phone lang! Ayos! https://t.co/PQag88Vn4B #SanaOL pic.twitter.com/sgTc6EzvqN — Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) April 3, 2020

Since the implementation of the Luzon-wide lockdown that forced most business establishments to temporarily close, DOLE has distributed one-time cash assistance of P5,000 to workers with reduced or no income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, April 7, the enhanced community quarantine over Luzon was extended to April 30, as the Philippines logged additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 3,660, with 163 deaths and 73 recoveries.