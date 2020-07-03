“Dingdong Dantes leads celebrities in airing their voice through new group AKTOR”

Local celebrities led by Dingdong Dantes launch AKTOR, a group composed of the industry’s co-creators and collaborators.

In a recent Facebook Live session on his official page, Dingdong Dantes helped to formally introduce AKTOR, a group composed of the showbiz industry’s co-creators and collaborators in order to give them a collective voice on different issues, which was created last May 30. During the Facebook live session, Dingdong read a statement on the group’s sentiments on national issues such as the Anti-Terror Bill, ABS-CBN’s recent shutdown, and the newly issued guidelines on filming issued by the Film and Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). Dingdong says AKTOR hopes to show the public that the role played by the members of the showbiz industry can go beyond just entertainment. Joining Dingdong in the group are fellow artists Angelica Panganiban, Agot Isidro, Iza Calzado, and Janine Gutierrez to name a few.

“Madalas itinuturing na lamang ang karamihan ng mga aktor na mga manika at tau-tauhan na panlibang at nagdudulot ng saya. Dala na din siguro ito ng maling pag-unawa sa totoong kalagayan ng mga aktor sa kabuuan. Tapusin na natin ang ganoong pananaw. Tumitindig ang AKTOR ngayon bilang responsible at mahalagang bahagi ng lipunan at kinatawan ng industriya. Ipinapahayag namin ang mariing pagtutol sa anumang batas at kautusan na sumasagka sa aming malayang paglikha. Tinatanggihan namin ang anumang panghihimasok sa mga proseso ng industriya nang walang tunay na konsultasyon sa mga manggagawa nito. Iginigiit namin na dapat bukas at malaya ang anumang daluyan ng impormasyon at likhang sining para sa kapakanan ng higit na nakararami,” he said.

On his Instagram post last July 2, Dingdong wrote, “Bilang mga responsableng mamamayan naming gagampanan ang aming ‘papel’ sa lipunan. We are the industry’s co-creators and collaborators. We are the country’s storytellers. We will work with you in building a stronger nation — one act at a time. #AktorPH #Transformative #Participative #Inclusive”