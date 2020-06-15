“Dingdong Dantes photographs Marian Rivera’s new flower collection”

Dingdong Dantes shows off his photography skills in pictorial for wife Marian Rivera’s new floral collection.

It’s been three years since Marian Rivera launched her successful online flower business Flora Vida by Marian which features home assembled preserved blooms for special occasions. This year, the celebrity mom launched her newest collection of products which was photographed by her husband Dingdong Dantes who was behind the romantic inspired shoot.

On his Instagram account last June 14, Dong shared how much he gets distracted by his wife’s undeniable beauty. He wrote, “I photographed @floravidabymarian’s new collection around the same time last week. Nalito ako sa tunay na subject— yung bulaklak ba, o yung may hawak ng bulaklak? ”

Aside from being a known actor, model, and director, Dong is also an avid photographer who regularly shares snapshots he takes of his wife, and kids Zia and Ziggy. The 39-year-old celebrity dad also knows how to take underwater photographs.