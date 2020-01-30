“Dingdong Dantes shares speech about heroism with Philippine Navy”

New Navy lieutenant commander Dingdong Dantes posts an excerpt from his speech at the Philippine Navy headquarters last January 28.

After Marian Rivera proudly posted about her husband, new Lieutenant Commander Jose Sixto G. Dantes III had become part of the Philippine Navy reserve last January 27, the actor-director also posted to share an excerpt from his speech at the event which talked about heroism and how everyone can do their part in giving honor no matter what industry they serve in.

He wrote:

“Hindi lang sa pagiging sundalo o kasapi ng unipormadong hanay nasusukat ang pagmamahal sa bayan at pagtulong sa kapwa. Nariyan ang mga guro na araw-araw ang sakripisyo para lang malinang ang ating mga kabataan. Nariyan ang mga doktor at nars na pinagpapalit ang oras kasama ang mahal sa buhay para magbigay kalinga. Nariyan ang mga social workers, sekyu, construction worker, call center agent, Angkas drivers, parking attendant, at marami pang ibang na sa sariling pagsisikap ay naghahatid ng makabuluhang serbisyo sa ating lahat.

Nasa gobyerno ka man o pribadong sektor, may katungkulan man o karaniwang namamasukan, sundalo man o isang aktor, tangan natin ang ‘puso’ ng isang bayani. Dahil araw-araw, lahat tayo ay may pagkakataong maging mabuting mamamayan.

So whatever uniform we may be in today, be it your soldier’s uniform or your usual office attire, let’s not forget to put on our strongest hearts, and commit ourselves to be heroes in our own ways. I am reminded of this quote that is very close to my own heart: ‘Heroism lies in the nobility of committing to a way of life that focuses on goals that are greater than oneself.’”