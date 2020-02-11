“Dingdong Dantes supports ABS-CBN amid franchise issue”

Dingdong Dantes is hoping for a fair judgment when it comes to ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

Kapuso star Dingdong Dantes took to Twitter to stand with ABS-CBN after Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a quo warranto petition for the Supreme Court to void its franchise.

“Magkaiba man ng bakod, we are one in the media industry. We have one love for the many talents and crafts under this Network, the products and output of which, directly or indirectly, benefit the lives of millions of Filipinos,” he wrote.

He then quoted Buhay Representative Lito Atienza’s recent privilege speech, “Inaction will only spell the weakening of the foundations of our democratic system… This Congress is really paralyzed with inaction; and we should not be deserving to be called representatives of the people.

“In the end, I pray that the true interests of the people, under the rule of law, will prevail over any other political agenda conveniently veiled as a countermeasure against alleged abuses,” Dingdong shared.

The actor ended his message with, “I pray too that the government, thru Congress, will hear out its constituents. After all, Congress is supposed to represent our ‘voice.’ #NoToABSCBNShutDown.”

Dingdong, who is an exclusive talent of GMA network, has also starred in Star Cinema movies and worked with various actors from the Kapamilya network.