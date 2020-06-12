“Dingdong Dantes to launch delivery app”

Dingdong Dantes is venturing into the tech space.

Dingdong Dantes is set to launch a delivery app called Ding Dong PH.

According to the actor, his decision to venture into the tech space was inspired by a situation he encountered while running the flower business of his wife Marian Rivera.

“My wife has this flower business. Ginagawa lang niya sa bahay, home-based siya. One time, meron siyang kliyente na kinailangan niyang pag-deliveran ng bulaklak. Pagdating don, nagkamali ng pinto tapos nasira pa. So last minute I had to help,” he shared during the “Fireside Live” webchat episode of Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra Publications.

The actor had to get a new set of flowers that time and delivered it himself to the client via his e-scooter.

[embedded content]

“Doon nagsimula ‘yung idea, at lumawak na lang siya. In the past weeks, after talking with friends who share the same vision and passion, an idea was developed, hence the birth of Doorbell Technologies,” he stated.

READ: Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera’s son Sixto turns one year old

Dingdong relayed that he wants this new project to have a social impact and he plans to employ those who have lost their livelihood because of the pandemic.

“Kung gagawa ako ng isang bagay, gusto ko klaro ang kaniyang social impact… ‘Yung inspiration also behind this is the fact that I have several workmates who lost their jobs in the entertainment industry,” he stated.

“’Yung riders na gagamitin natin, ‘yung nawalan ng trabaho dito sa industriya namin.”

Marian first teased about Dingdong’s app on social media last June 7.

“Ding Dong? Iisa lang naman ang Ding Dong sa buhay ko. Ano sa tingin niyo? Hmmm… Alamin natin by following @dingdong.ph,” Marian posted.