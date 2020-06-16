DingDong . . .delivery

A-list celebrity Dingdong Dantes combines philanthropy, business sense and a dash of cheekiness in his latest venture – a delivery app called DingDong PH.

Playfully using his screen name Dingdong – the sound a doorbell makes – Jose Sixto Raphael Dantes in real life initiated what is to be the newest player in the delivery app industry, which is now the most in-demand service following the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

During the “Fireside Live Webchat” organized by law firm Gorriceta Africa Caution & Saavedra, Dantes admitted he would be the last person his family would turn to when it comes to tech issues. As such, the decision to set up a business that relies heavily on technology is a surprise even to himself.

“Just like so many people, this pandemic became a game changer para sa akin pati sa bahay at buhay namin. This became an equalizer and leveled the playing field. It has crushed and damaged some industries but it also paved the way for some to flourish,” the 39 year-old shared.

The idea for DingDong PH actually came to Dantes following a logistic issue his wife Marian Rivera’s home-based flower business, Flora Vida by Marian, encountered.

“One time, meron siyang isang kliyente na kailangan niyang pag-deliveran ng bulaklak. Pagdating doon, nagkamali ng pinto, tapos nasira pa (there was a client whose flowers had to be delivered. When the flowers got there, it was delivered to the wrong door, plus the flowers were damaged). So last minute I had to help.”

He recalled bringing a new arrangement of flowers from their home on his scooter to the client as fast as he could without damaging his delivery.

“Doon nag umpisa yung idea at lumawak na lang siya (that’s where the idea started and it grew) in the past weeks. After talking to like-minded friends – who share the same vision and passion – an idea was developed, hence the birth of Doorbell Technologies.”

Without revealing too much about the app, Dantes said he believes his new business would find its own niche in the market of delivery apps.

“I think in this disruptive world, there is still a huge space especially for startups like this. The best thing there is to offer alternatives and to cater to specific needs. Nung inisip ko siya, gusto ko solutions-based so I identified the problems first and I catered to the solutions specifically.”

Another driving force of DingDongPH is the social impact Dantes hopes his new business will create. Ever involved in relief activities through and long before the pandemic, the actor and his wife are always among the first personalities to help marginalized communities.

When most of the country was placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine, Rivera personally prepared food packs for frontliners while Dantes, through his YesPinoy Foundation, spearheaded distribution drives to get them to frontliners and less privileged families. Alongside their donations, Dantes took a step further and mounted an information drive to help jobseekers find work-from-home opportunities.

“Kung gagawa ako ng isang bagay, gusto ko klaro yung kanyang social impact (If I will get into something, I want the social impact to be clear),” he said.

With DingDongPH, Dantes hopes to help entertainment industry workers – one of the worst-hit industries of the pandemic – who have lost their livelihood carry on these difficult times.

“To reveal one part of that whole [business] ecosystem, yung (the) riders na gagamitin natin ay yung mga nawalan ng trabaho dito sa industriya namin (we will tap are those who lost their jobs in out industry). That’s just to give you an idea, na ito [hopefully] yung magiging social impact niya later on,” he said.

Dantes refused to reveal any more details about the app, as well as its official date launch, but Rivera teased her 9.2 million Instagram followers when she posted a video.

“Ding Dong? Iisa lang naman ang (There’s only one) Ding Dong sa buhay ko (in my life). Ano sa tinging niyo (What do you think)?” she wrote, directing her followers to the app’s own Instagram account @dingdong.ph.